LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — An independent investigation involving University of Kentucky law professor Ramsi Woodcock has concluded, with the university saying the review raised significant concerns about his conduct in some professional settings but did not establish inappropriate conduct toward students in his regular classroom teaching.

UK launched the outside review earlier this year after Woodcock created an online petition that university officials said could be interpreted as antisemitic. The university removed him from teaching and classroom duties while the investigation was pending.

In a statement to LEX News, UK Chief Communications Officer Jay Blanton said the report reflects an “extensive independent review” of serious concerns involving Woodcock, as well as the complexity of the matter.

“The evidence raises significant concerns about conduct in professional settings, such as conferences and professional discussion groups, connected to his role as a University of Kentucky faculty member,” Blanton said. At the same time, Blanton said the review “did not establish inappropriate conduct toward students in his regular classroom teaching,” although he said some students are reluctant to take a class taught by Woodcock.

UK has not announced what action, if any, it will take following the investigation.

Blanton said university leadership is reviewing the full record, applicable university policies and previous judicial decisions as it determines its next steps.

“The university takes both findings seriously. We remain committed to protecting academic freedom, as defined by our Governing Regulations, and First Amendment rights while also holding employees to appropriate standards of professional conduct,” Blanton said.

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