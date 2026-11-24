KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — In 2018, Ola Chaffins sat in her Knott County living room, pleading for information about her missing granddaughter.

"It's pretty heartbreaking because you think that somebody would say something," she told LEX News.

Eight years later, not much has changed. Ola's great-grandson Hunter Jones now sits in the exact same spot, hoping for information about what happened to his mother, Natasha Fugate Jones, who disappeared in 2015.

"We don't get to have Thanksgiving with her," he said. "We don't get to have Christmas with her. So 11 years of birthdays she's missed, 11 years of memories that I can't make back."

For the first time, Hunter is now speaking to the media, hoping someone will come forward with information that could solve the case.

"As I've gotten older, I feel like justice needs to be served for her, and I'll always fight for her," he said.

Natasha was last seen May 7th, 2015. She had recently left an inpatient drug rehabilitation in Harlan, returning to her grandmother's home near Hazard, where her two young sons lived.

"I had went for a doctor's appointment, and I came back and she left a note underneath my pillow saying that, you know, she'd be back in a few days," Hunter said. "She was going to go find somewhere for us all to stay. And then I never heard from her again."

More than a decade later, her case remains unsolved, but Hunter has never forgotten his mother. He still has photos of her - including their final picture as a family. He says his mother was a great person to be around, and they loved to hike together.

"She was such a bubbly person," he said. "She was always laughing. Everything was funny."

Natasha often left home for awhile, but Hunter says, she always came back. That's why his grandmother didn't file a report with police until June 2015, one month after they last saw Natasha.

"It took 30 days, but that wasn't uncommon for my mom to be missing for 30 days," Hunter explained.

According to the Charley Project, a website profiling missing people across the country, reports indicate after Natasha left home, a female friend picked her up. They later ran into a male acquaintance, and Natasha left with him. He stated they were at a reclaimed strip mine later that day, and Natasha ran into the woods and never came back.

Now 22 years old, Hunter recently started a GoFundMe, hoping to raise enough money to hire a private investigator. He believes his mother encountered foul play, and someone knows exactly what happened to her.

But until they come forward, he's left with a painful uncertainty, just like Ola Chaffins was in 2018.

"I just have that feeling that somebody knows something, but they're afraid to talk," Ola said in December of that year.

Eight years later, "I don't have a grave site I can go to," Hunter said. "I don't get closure. That would bring me and my whole family closure, you know, just somewhere to visit, somewhere to put flowers. I don't get that luxury."

If you have information about Natasha Fugate Jones' disappearance, call Kentucky State Police Post 13 at 606-435-6069. You can remain anonymous.