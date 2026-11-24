HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — For 27-year-old Kyle Rust, what he thought was an ordinary checkup in 2021 would change everything.

"My doctor went through the whole physical, listened to my heart, and heard a murmur," Rust said.

That discovery led to open heart surgery just three months later.

"Had open heart surgery March 15, 2022, about three months after I found out I had a heart murmur," Rust said.

Five years later, his second chance has become a mission — running 2,000 miles for young lives lost to sudden cardiac arrest. He calls it Heart and Hound.

This week, he's running around 200 miles across Kentucky, with donors sponsoring miles. The money raised goes toward supporting families with screenings, CPR and AED training.

From one central Kentucky town to the next, his dogs Maverick and Moose follow his lead.

"Prevention has to be the standard, not the exception, because from what I've learned throughout my journey over the last couple of years is that my story truly is the exception," Rust said.

Along the way, LEX News' Carlee Hogsten caught up with Rust in Cynthiana, where he said he's had to even take a minute and stop to remind himself what this journey is for.

"Last night had a little scare with my own personal health issues and heart, I was struggling breathing and had an erratic heart rate," Rust said.

After that scare, he knew he had to practice what he preaches.

"I'm putting out in the world that we need to look for warning signs and be preventative and proactive in our heart health," Rust said.

Because the miles aren't the real measure of success.

"Give families the opportunity to have Thanksgivings and holidays with their children and not have to think about the life that they lost but the life that can continue on," Rust said.

You can donate to Heart and Hound by visiting their website.