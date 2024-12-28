Human remains found in Jessamine County

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The human remains of an adult male were discovered in Jessamine County on Friday, the sheriff's office reported in a press release.

According to the release, two men discovered what appeared to be human remains in the Indian Falls area around 3:15 p.m. while the pair while hiking.

Officers from the Jessamine County Sheriff's Office and Nicholasville Police Department responded to Brumfield Lane, where they were guided to the area and confirmed that the remains did appeared human.

Both agencies, alongside county and city fire departments, responded to the scene with boats and swift water gear.

The body will be transported to the state medical examiner's office for testing.

"As of this time all that we can say is that the skeletal remains are of a male adult," Sheriff Kevin Grimes said in the release.

