KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A hunter was airlifted to a hospital Saturday after falling into an abandoned mine in Knott County, according to Ball Creek Volunteer Fire and Rescue.

The rescue team said crews were called to the Big Branch community around 10:30 a.m. after receiving a report that a hunter had fallen into the mine.

Emergency crews used a rope rescue technique to pull the man from the mine.

After he was rescued, the hunter was airlifted to a hospital for treatment.

His current condition was not immediately available.

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