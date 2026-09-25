Dress like Dolly and get a free drink: Restaurant joins Lexington's Dolly Parton tribute

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Dolly Parton fans have a chance to celebrate the country music icon Friday night at Moondance Amphitheater — and one Lexington restaurant is joining in with Dolly-inspired drinks, desserts and a chance to give back.

Azure Restaurant and Patio is inviting fans to stop by before or after the celebration. Customers dressed as Parton will receive a special drink and dessert, with no food purchase required.

The celebration begins at 7 p.m. at Moondance Amphitheater and will feature covers of Parton’s music; fans are encouraged to show up in their best Dolly attire.

At Azure, the celebration includes a pink, sparkly cocktail made with white rum, prickly pear, limoncello, fresh lemon juice and a honey-ginger syrup. The drink is finished with edible glitter and a cherry on top.

For bar manager Gale, celebrating Parton is personal.

“Dolly Parton has always been a really big inspiration of mine. I grew up, you know, in a really small town around here... and so she was a pretty big icon for me growing up,” Gale said.

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Bernie Lovely, co-owner of Azure Restaurant and Patio, said the event is an opportunity to recognize Parton’s music and philanthropy.

“We're so glad to hear that Moondance was gonna offer a tribute to Dolly Parton, certainly an American icon in country music and American music, and more particularly in philanthropy,” Lovely said.

Azure also will accept donations for Parton’s Imagination Library during the celebration.

Gale said the cause has special meaning for her because she was an avid reader growing up. She said being able to help children gain access to books and education makes participating in the celebration even more meaningful.

The Imagination Library provides free books to children, helping encourage a love of reading from an early age.

For fans heading to Moondance, Azure offers a chance to celebrate Parton through music, food and drinks while supporting a cause tied to her philanthropic work.