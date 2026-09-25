'What Dolly Gave Me' documentary honors Parton's legacy in East Tennessee

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A new independent documentary available free on YouTube is capturing how East Tennessee fans are grieving and celebrating the life and legacy of Dolly Parton.

The 23-minute film, "What Dolly Gave Me: Celebrating an East Tennessee Folk Hero," follows more than 30 fans — some from Kentucky — and their memories of Parton, her music and her contributions to the region.

Director Caleb Holland said Parton has always held a special place in his life. Following her death last month, he grabbed his camera, got in his car and drove to Sevierville.

"Dolly means so much to me. Growing up, she's always been a part of my life. A lot of people in the documentary told us that she was like a family member, uh, and she had never even met them. Uh, and that's the same way for me," Holland said.

Holland said his goal was to document fans' gratitude and their grieving process. The film captures moments like a spontaneous dance party at a Knoxville puppet parade held in Parton's honor.

RELATED: Lexington restaurant celebrating Dolly Parton Day while also giving back: 'Really big inspiration'

Lexington restaurant celebrating Dolly Parton Day while also giving back: 'Really big inspiration'

"She was very generous. We capture how she bought school uniforms for her local high school that she attended. She took care of people after hurricanes and wildfires, and her Imagination Library. Almost every young person I encountered grew up reading the books from Dolly Parton's Imagination Library," Holland said.

The film was made in collaboration with East Tennessee singer-songwriter Kristiana McCombs who wrote 4 original songs for the project.

"So these tracks are Appalachian grounded, and it was incredible to work with a musician who really understands Appalachian music and, uh, understands the deep roots of this community," Holland said.

While Parton herself is never seen in the film, Holland said her energy is present throughout.

"There's no archival footage. There's no photos of Dolly, and yet we see her in a million different ways. I think that there was so much energy around Dolly and such love for her that when she passed, that energy had to go somewhere," Holland said.

"What Dolly Gave Me: Celebrating an East Tennessee Folk Hero" is available now on YouTube: What Dolly Gave Me | Remembering Dolly Parton in East Tennessee