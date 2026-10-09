Lexington police make third arrest in Cross Keys Road homicide and arson case

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Police have charged a third person with murder in connection with the Cross Keys Road homicide and arson case from August in Lexington.

Malachi Haynes, 20, was charged on Friday, Oct. 9 and is being held at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Haynes faces charges of murder, first-degree robbery, two counts of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, second-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, tampering with physical evidence, first-degree assault and second-degree arson, along with an unrelated warrant.

Lexington Police Malachi Haynes

The case stems from a crime spree that began in the early morning hours of Aug. 29. Court documents filed in Fayette County District Court identify the victim as Kevin Villanueva, 26, who was found dead on Cross Keys Road just after 4 a.m.

According to the criminal complaint, witnesses saw Haynes and Nolan Baker, 18, breaking into several vehicles alongside previously charged suspect Traisan Fields. Surveillance video confirmed those sightings, the complaint says.

The group then drove one of the stolen vehicles to Chestnut Street, where they shot a man and a woman on nearby Ohio Street. Three vehicles were struck by gunfire, the complaint says.

WATCH: Hearing reveals new details in Lexington's 3-hour crime spree

Hearing reveals new details in Lexington's 3-hour crime spree

Investigators say the suspects then drove to Cross Keys Road, where they found and shot Villanueva. The group stole a handgun Villanueva had with him, according to investigators.

The suspects fled the scene. Their getaway vehicle was later found on fire at Tates Creek Golf Course. Security footage showed the group changing clothes before returning to an apartment complex on Centre Parkway, the complaint says.

Fields, who was the first person charged in the case, faces 10 charges, including murder, first-degree robbery, first-degree assault, second-degree assault, second-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment, three counts of first-degree criminal mischief, two counts of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more and tampering with physical evidence.

Baker was also identified as a suspect in the Fayette County court documents.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call Lexington Police at 859-258-3600. To remain anonymous, contact Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or online at bluegrasscrimestoppers.com.

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