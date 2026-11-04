Rep. James Comer wins reelection for US House District 1

KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Incumbent Rep. James Comer has been reelected and will continue to represent Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Comer has represented Kentuckians in 35 counties across central and western Kentucky since 2016.

He faced Democrat Drew Williams in Tuesday's election.

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