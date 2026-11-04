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Rep. James Comer wins reelection for US House District 1

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Jose Luis Magana/AP
House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer, R-Ky., talks to the press as he arrives for Darren K. Indyke deposition before the House Oversight Committee on Capitol Hill, Thursday, March 19, 2026, in Washington. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana)
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KENTUCKY (LEX NEWS) — Incumbent Rep. James Comer has been reelected and will continue to represent Kentucky's 1st Congressional District, the Associated Press projects.

Comer has represented Kentuckians in 35 counties across central and western Kentucky since 2016.

He faced Democrat Drew Williams in Tuesday's election.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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