WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX News) — One person is dead following a crash on eastbound Bluegrass Parkway in Versailles Sunday night.

Around 7:35 p.m., the Versailles Police Department responded to the crash between a Mercedes E350 and a Ford F250. Officers said the driver of the Mercedes died at the scene.

The name of the deceased is being withheld by the Woodford County Coroner's Office pending notification to next of kin.

It's unclear if the driver of the Ford was hurt in the incident. A Collision Reconstruction Unit is investigating the cause of the crash.

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