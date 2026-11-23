LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Marriage, divorce, buying a house and selling a house. Dannielle Slaughter says she has lived a little life, and somewhere along the way, she found her way back to comedy.

Now, she’s turning that return to the stage into a years-long challenge.

Slaughter is performing stand-up comedy every day as she works toward breaking a record set by another comedian who performed for 1,001 consecutive days.

As of Sunday night, Slaughter said she had performed stand-up for 887 days in a row.

“I’ll break Sammy’s record March 18th of 2027,” Slaughter said. “And then my goal of 1,500 days, I’ll hit July 28th of the following year.”

Slaughter first tried comedy in her early 20s while living in New York before eventually leaving the city and returning home.

“I did do comedy when I was in my early twenties and I was actually living in New York,” Slaughter said. “I stopped when I left New York and I came home.”

Years later, an improv show in Chicago helped reignite that passion.

“I got my notebook out and I just started writing a new set,” she said. “I turned to my friend who’s a comedic actress and I was like, ‘I need to hit a mic. I need to go to an open mic.’”

That decision eventually grew into her current streak. To keep it going, each performance has to be live, in person and in front of an audience. On Sunday, that meant taking the stage at The Spot: Lex.

Performing every day also means Slaughter has to constantly find ways to keep her material fresh.

“You also get tired of your material really quickly because you’re doing it so much, so it really forces you to find the additional layers and play with it on stage and write on stage and push yourself,” she said.

Her streak has taken her far beyond Kentucky. Slaughter has performed in Scotland and said she has a Canadian tour coming up.

Still, she said there is something different about performing close to home.

“It’s great to leave and it’s great to travel and go to all these places and, you know, do stand-up and that kind of stuff,” Slaughter said. “But I don’t know, there’s something just exciting about going back to your hometown.”

Slaughter doesn’t plan to stop once she reaches 1,001 consecutive days. Her ultimate goal is to perform stand-up for 1,500 days in a row and submit the accomplishment to Guinness World Records.

And after more than four years of taking the stage every single day?

“And then I’m gonna take like a vacation,” Slaughter joked. “I’m gonna take a break.”

Until then, Slaughter hopes her journey encourages others to keep going after the things they want, no matter when they decide to start.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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