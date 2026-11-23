FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Franklin County teacher accused of hitting a 5-year-old student in the face at the Early Learning Village appeared virtually in court on Monday for her arraignment hearing.

Capt. Ron Wyatt said deputies received a report Thursday morning that a student at the Early Learning Village, a public school which serves preschool and kindergarten students, had possibly been assaulted. A school resource officer, detectives and school staff began investigating after the incident was reported. The Franklin County Sheriff's Office said the child is physically OK.

Sarah Ramos, 51, is charged with second-degree assault in response to the allegations.

WLEX/Franklin County Detention Center

According to the citation, a witness in the classroom told investigators she saw Ramos strike the child in the face with an open hand. Another witness reported hearing the smack.

The citation says Ramos acknowledged in a written statement that she "tapped" the child on the mouth and said the child had tried to bite her.

During Monday's hearing, Ramos told the judge she has no money. She was assigned a public defender, who entered a not guilty plea for her.

Ramos was not deemed a risk by the county attorney, so District Judge Chris Olds lowered her $10,000 bond to $1,000 cash.

Ramos was instructed to have no contact with the alleged victim.

Her preliminary hearing is scheduled for Dec. 1.