LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — November is National Diabetes Awareness Month, and health experts are reminding parents to recognize the warning signs of diabetes in children to help prevent serious complications.

Andrea Francis, a pediatric diabetes educator at the Barnstable Brown Diabetes Center, said Type 1 diabetes is an autoimmune condition that prevents the body from producing insulin. Without insulin, the body cannot properly regulate blood sugar, making insulin treatment necessary for survival.

Francis said parents should watch for three key warning signs, often referred to as the "three Ps": polyuria, polydipsia and polyphagia. These symptoms include frequent urination, excessive thirst and increased hunger.

Children with Type 1 diabetes may also experience unexplained weight loss, even as they eat and drink more than usual.

Francis encourages parents who notice these symptoms to contact their child's pediatrician. Early detection is important because untreated Type 1 diabetes can lead to diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening complication.

Francis also highlighted the importance of recognizing prediabetes, a precursor to Type 2 diabetes. Prediabetes occurs when the body still produces insulin but struggles to use it effectively, often resulting in insulin resistance and elevated blood sugar levels.

She said identifying prediabetes early can give patients an opportunity to make lifestyle changes that may prevent or delay the progression to Type 2 diabetes. In many cases, healthy eating and regular exercise can improve the body's ability to use insulin and help manage blood sugar levels.

For patients who need insulin, treatment options include injection pens and insulin pumps. Continuous glucose monitors can also help patients manage the condition by tracking blood sugar levels throughout the day and alerting patients and caregivers when levels become too high or too low.

Francis said education is key to helping families manage diabetes. The goal, she said, is to live life with diabetes rather than let the condition control it.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.