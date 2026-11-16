FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky Attorney General Russell Coleman has selected 12 counties for post-election reviews.

Coleman randomly selected Hopkins, Grant, LaRue, Logan, Nicholas, Russell, Lee, Cumberland, Boyd, Graves, McLean and Johnson counties for the reviews on Monday. Kentucky law requires the attorney general's office to conduct random reviews of election procedures after primary and general elections.

"Our detectives will be present in those counties, will go out to speak to county clerks, to citizens, to law enforcement," Coleman said. "They'll review documents and in each county, they'll prepare a special report."

Those reports will be sent to the attorney general's Special Prosecutions Division and presented to a grand jury in each of the 12 counties.

Coleman said the reviews are intended to help ensure Kentuckians have confidence in the state's elections.

"Our elections are free. They are fair and they are secure," Coleman said.

Separately, investigators are reviewing allegations reported through Kentucky's election fraud hotline.

More than 340 messages were submitted during the midterm election, according to Coleman, including allegations of vote buying, electioneering and other potential crimes.

Coleman said his office is investigating some of the reports but declined to provide details, citing open and active investigations.