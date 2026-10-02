Kentucky church’s plan to build Virgin Mary shrine heads to US Supreme Court

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The U.S. Supreme Court will hear a dispute over a Kentucky church’s plan to build a shrine to the Virgin Mary on residential land.

The petitioners in the case are the Missionaries of St. John the Baptist, a nonprofit formed by Roman Catholic priests.

The group claims the Kentucky Supreme Court misconstrued a federal law and incorrectly ruled against its plan to build the shrine on a residential property purchased for the project.

The nation’s highest court is expected to hear arguments in the case in the coming months.

The dispute is the Supreme Court’s latest case involving religious rights.

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