Second suspect arrested in connection with Cross Keys Road murder, arson investigation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A second suspect has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting in Lexington that left a man dead in the early morning hours of Aug. 29, according to Lexington police.

Nolan Baker, 18, faces 10 charges stemming from the homicide that occurred around 4:15 a.m. in the 1000 block of Cross Keys Road near an apartment complex. He is currently being held in the Fayette County Detention Center.

Baker is charged with murder, robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, arson 2nd degree, and wanton endangerment 1st degree.

He also faces three counts of criminal mischief 1st degree, two counts of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, one count of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Previously, police said on Wednesday Traisan Fields, 18, was arrested in connection with the shooting.

Fields faces the same charges as Baker: murder, robbery 1st degree, assault 1st degree, assault 2nd degree, arson 2nd degree, wanton endangerment 1st degree, three counts of criminal mischief 1st degree, two counts of receiving stolen property valued between $1,000 and $10,000, one count of receiving stolen property valued at $10,000 or more, and one count of tampering with physical evidence.

Newly filed court documents revealed the name of the man killed and identified another suspect, LEX News reported on Thursday.

Investigators say Kevin Villanueva, 26, was found dead on Cross Keys Road by police on Aug. 29 just after 4 a.m. The document identified Baker and Malachi Haynes, 19, as suspects in the case.

Watch previous coverage: Police investigating multiple shootings in Lexington; coroner called to one scene early Saturday

Police investigating multiple shootings in Lexington; coroner called to one scene early Saturday

Witnesses reported seeing Baker and Haynes breaking into several vehicles alongside Fields, according to the criminal complaint filed in Fayette County District Court. It says surveillance video confirms the sightings.

The complaint says the suspects then drove one of the vehicles to Chestnut Street before shooting a man and woman on nearby Ohio Street. The document says three vehicles were hit with gunfire.

Investigators noted the suspects then arrived at Cross Keys Road where they found and shot Villanueva. They say Villanueva died from the shooting, and the group stole a handgun he had with him.

Police say the suspects drove off and the getaway vehicle was later found on fire at the Tates Creek Golf Course. The complaint says security footage shows the suspects had changed clothes before returning to an apartment complex on Centre Parkway.

Detectives are continuing to investigate and anyone with information is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600.

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