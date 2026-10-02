Pulaski County man arrested on 2018 child sexual abuse allegations

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man has been arrested on child sexual abuse charges nearly a decade after the crimes happened.

The Pulaski County Sheriff's Office arrested Scott Hughes, 54, of Somerset on Thursday. Deputies say they investigated the 2018 incident after receiving information about alleged sexual contact with victims who were minors at the time.

Hughes is charged with sodomy in the second degree, sodomy in the third degree, and sexual abuse in the first degree, among other charges. He is being held in the Pulaski County Detention Center on a $75,000 bond.