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Examining Kentucky's death penalty after failed execution attempt of Christa Pike

A failed execution attempt involving Christa Pike in neighboring Tennessee is putting renewed attention on capital punishment and how executions are carried out, including here in Kentucky.
Examining Kentucky's death penalty after failed execution attempt of Christa Pike
Ricky Bell
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LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A failed execution attempt involving Christa Pike in neighboring Tennessee is putting renewed attention on capital punishment and how executions are carried out, including here in Kentucky.

Kentucky has executed three people since the U.S. Supreme Court allowed capital punishment to resume in the 1970s. The Commonwealth's most recent execution was in November 2008, when Marco Allen Chapman was executed by lethal injection.

The Death Penalty Information Center reported that more than 20 inmates were on Kentucky's death row.

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A court injunction has prevented Kentucky from carrying out executions for years, according to Davis Vanguard.

The continuing legal questions in Kentucky come as the use of the death penalty remains an active issue nationally and as states take different approaches to how — and whether — executions are carried out.

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