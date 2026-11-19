FRANKFORT, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky public school juniors will take the ACT as the state-funded college admissions exam beginning in spring 2027.

The Kentucky Department of Education announced it has awarded ACT a four-year contract to administer the exam at a cost of $28.50 per student. That price is locked in for the four-year contract, which also includes the possibility of up to five one-year extensions.

KDE says the new agreement could cost up to $1.425 million annually to test as many as 50,000 students.

The department says the new price is significantly lower than what Kentucky paid the last time ACT administered the statewide exam. In 2025, the state paid $38 per student for online testing and $39 per student for paper testing. KDE estimates the new contract will save the state nearly $500,000 each year.

“We at KDE are thankful this process has been completed and that our schools now know which exam their juniors will take next spring,” Kentucky Education Commissioner Robbie Fletcher said. “We want to thank the Finance and Administration Cabinet for working with us so closely to complete this process in a very efficient manner.”

The announcement comes after changes to Kentucky's college admissions testing process over the past two years.

In July 2025, KDE awarded the College Board a contract to administer the SAT to Kentucky juniors beginning in spring 2026. That agreement cost $30 per student, or up to $1.5 million annually.

However, during the 2026 legislative session, the Kentucky General Assembly passed Senate Bill 197, requiring KDE to conduct a new procurement process for the state-provided college entrance exam for the 2026-27 school year.

KDE worked with the Kentucky Finance and Administration Cabinet to conduct that competitive procurement process, which resulted in the new ACT contract.

“It is important that all students, regardless of zip code or circumstance, have access to opportunities that help them pursue college and career success,” Fletcher said. “This contract helps us maintain that commitment while being responsible stewards of public resources.”

Kentucky provides a state-funded college admissions exam to all public school juniors. Under the new contract, schools will also be able to purchase additional ACT tests for students in other grades at the same $28.50-per-student rate.

The contract also includes free resources for students, families and educators, including online ACT practice tests.

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