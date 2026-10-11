Kentucky fans confident ahead of LSU showdown: 'Time to beat them Tigers'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Big Blue Nation turned out in full force Saturday to watch the Wildcats thrilling win over the #10 LSU Tigers.

Quarterback Kenneth Minchey ran untouched for a 2-point conversion after C.J. Baxter scored on a 1-yard run to lift Kentucky to a 35-34 overtime victory.

“There was nobody in the middle, so I figured I would run there,” Minchey said. “We had our play called, and I wasn’t necessarily part of it, but that’s what my read told me to so I ran it in. It was great.”

Tanner Pearson/AP Photo/Tanner Pearson Kentucky quarterback Kenny Minchey (3) runs into the endzone to score a two point conversion against LSU to win in overtime as fans rush the field during an NCCA college football game, Saturday, Oct. 10, 2026, in Lexington, Ky. (AP Photo/Tanner Pearson)

“I’m in shock. We’ve got a really good football team. People count us out. I took a picture of (ESPN) College GameDay this morning; everyone picked LSU. Keep doing that. It gives us a lot of fuel,” Kentucky coach Will Stein said. “It wasn’t pretty. It wasn’t perfect. We just kept chopping. We kept fighting.”

Minchey was 23 of 36 for 246 yards passing, 206 of those in the second half. Baxter ran for 123 yards — 77 on Kentucky’s first play of the game — and two touchdowns.

“It’s just tough to stop those guys. I mean, Sam Leavitt’s really good. They got big backs. They were throwing it all over the yard. This is not to discredit our defense, our defense made some unbelievable plays and takeaways and dealing with injuries,” Stein said.

Freshman receiver Kenneth Darby, who had originally committed to LSU, had four catches for 79 yards. His 22-yard catch in overtime put the Wildcats at the LSU 1 to set up the winning sequence.

Before the big game, WLEX crews visited some tailgates outside the stadium to talk to Wildcat fans.

"We're here. We're ready to win. We've done it before in the past years. I'm excited. Will Stein makes me excited, and it's time to beat them Tigers," one tailgater said.

"Will Stein brought me back out here to the tailgates every time we have a home game. I'm actually excited. Kentucky football's back," added another.

Quarterback Kenneth Minchey ran untouched for a 2-point conversion after C.J. Baxter scored on a 1-yard run to lift Kentucky to a 35-34 overtime victory over No. 10 LSU on Saturday night.

“There was nobody in the middle, so I figured I would run there,” Minchey said. “We had our play called, and I wasn’t necessarily part of it, but that’s what my read told me to so I ran it in. It was great.”

Saturday’s win was the Wildcats’ second straight overtime win, both by identical 35-34 scores. The Wildcats beat South Carolina last Saturday on the road, but fell out of the Top 25 poll. They could make a big leap back into the poll this week. It’s also the first time in school history Kentucky has played two straight overtime games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

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