Kentucky measles outbreak surpasses 150 cases, health officials urge vaccination

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky's measles outbreak continues to spread, with 157 confirmed cases reported across 13 counties as of Wednesday, according to the Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services.

The latest numbers mark a dramatic increase from 2025, when Kentucky recorded just 13 measles cases for the entire year.

State health officials said the outbreak has primarily affected close-knit, under-vaccinated communities in several counties. Trigg, Christian and Laurel counties currently have the highest numbers of reported cases.

A recently identified outbreak in Laurel County began in late August and involves unvaccinated people from several large households. Health officials said the infected individuals have remained largely isolated from the broader community, and no public exposures connected to the Laurel County outbreak have been identified.

At least seven Kentuckians have been hospitalized with measles this year. No deaths have been reported in Kentucky, though measles outbreaks in other states have been linked to fatalities.

Jefferson County, the state's most populous county, has not reported any confirmed measles cases in 2026.

Health officials continue to emphasize that measles is one of the most contagious diseases in the world. The virus spreads through coughing and sneezing and can remain in the air for up to two hours after an infected person leaves an area, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Of the 157 confirmed cases reported this year, state officials said 155 patients were either unvaccinated or had an unknown vaccination status.

The Kentucky Department for Public Health says vaccination remains the best protection against the disease. Two doses of the measles, mumps and rubella (MMR) vaccine are 97% effective at preventing measles.

The first dose of the MMR vaccine is typically given to children between 12 and 15 months old, with a second dose administered between ages 4 and 6.

Measles symptoms often begin with a high fever, cough, runny nose and red, watery eyes, followed by a rash that spreads across the body. Health officials urge anyone who believes they may have been exposed to measles to contact a healthcare provider before seeking in-person care to help prevent further spread of the virus.

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