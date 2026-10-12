Kentucky State Police asking for public's help locating missing man

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are now asking for the public's help in locating a missing man that hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Kentucky State Police say on Monday they were contacted in regards to a missing Madison County man, 35-year-old Brandon J. McIntosh.

McIntosh was reportedly last seen in Madison County on October 11. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 193 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

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