Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Kentucky State Police asking for public's help locating missing man

Top stories in Lexington, Kentucky on Oct. 12, 2026
STORY THUMBNAILS (11).png
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are now asking for the public's help in locating a missing man that hasn't been seen since Sunday.

Kentucky State Police say on Monday they were contacted in regards to a missing Madison County man, 35-year-old Brandon J. McIntosh.

McIntosh was reportedly last seen in Madison County on October 11. He is described as being 6 feet tall, 193 pounds, with black hair and blue eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to call KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18