LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Two Central Kentucky high school students are heading to New York City for a Thanksgiving tradition watched by millions across the country.

Cole Kiser, a junior at Henry Clay High School, and Madeline Harstad, a senior at West Jessamine High School, will perform in the Macy’s Great American Marching Band during the 100th annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The two auditioned for the band and were selected to perform alongside 185 other student musicians from across the country.

Harstad said she grew up watching the parade but didn't realize students could audition for the band until recently.

“I watched this parade every year but never realized there was a specific, like, audition-based band where students could just audition and join,” Harstad said. “And I was like, OK, cool, let's see what happens.”

For Kiser, the trip will add another major parade to his musical résumé. He previously marched in the Rose Parade.

“This is very different from the Rose Parade because at the Rose Parade it was a bit longer and it rained, but up in New York, I might have to deal with some snow,” Kiser said.

The trip won't be all sightseeing. Harstad said the students will have a busy schedule filled with rehearsals, including some late-night practices on the streets of New York City.

“While I'm there, mixed with rehearsals and sightseeing, we will have a lot of, like, after-midnight rehearsals because of the streets and whatnot,” Harstad said.

Both students said they are looking forward to meeting musicians from across the country while representing their Kentucky schools on a national stage.

“I'm very proud to be able to get this chance to represent my home high school,” Kiser said. “It's a big role, it's big shoes I gotta fill, but I'm taking it with as much pride as I can.”

Harstad hopes her experience also encourages other students to take a chance when opportunities come their way.

“It's hard to get out of your shell sometimes, but you don't know what will happen unless you do it,” she said. “You'll never know. There's no way of guessing.”

For Kiser, music has also provided a way to build connections with people who share his passion.

“Music has been such a key factor in my life, and getting to know the people with the same passion, it connects us through a whole entire network,” he said.

Kiser and Harstad will perform live during the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thanksgiving morning on NBC.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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