WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Woodford County EMS Director Freeman Bailey has been reinstated months after being placed on administrative leave following a lawsuit alleging sexual harassment, a hostile work environment, and retaliation.

LEX News recently learned Bailey was reinstated following a 4-3 vote by Woodford County Fiscal Court. This comes months after LEX News first reported on both the lawsuits filed and Bailey's administrative leave announced.

The lawsuit claims a former Woodford County EMS employee was sexually harassed and assaulted by another former Woodford County paramedic. It further alleges that when she reported the incident to Bailey and Assistant Director Kent Berry, they failed to protect her.

Attorney Eric Branco, who represents the victim, said the case is currently in the discovery process, during which both sides exchange information, gather evidence and take testimony under oath.

“We have an open records matter that's ongoing as well,” Branco said. “We're trying to get additional records out of the county. That's pretty much where it is right now.”

Branco said he anticipates it could be a year or more before the case reaches trial.

“We think the video speaks for itself,” Branco said. “We think that when a jury sees the entire video, they'll be appalled.”

Bailey was placed on administrative leave in August. Following his recent reinstatement, Branco questioned how quickly the decision was made.

“It's a little shocking that it's this quickly and without any sort of action about policies or discussion of what an investigation found or whatnot,” Branco said. “But it seems like they decided to have a quick vote to bring him back.”

Branco said he does not know the results of the reported investigation into the allegations or whether a third-party firm was hired to investigate.

“I just hope that, you know, the truth of this matter comes to light, and I think that the video is the best evidence of what happened,” Branco said. “We just are excited to present our case if that's what we need to do.”

LEX News has reached out to Woodford County EMS for comment, but has not received a response.

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