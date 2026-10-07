KSP searching for missing Jackson County man

JACKSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Kentucky State Police are searching for 49-year-old Charles Spence of Jackson County, who was reported missing on Sept. 23.

Spence is described as 5' 7" tall, 180 lbs., with brown hair and blue eyes. Police believe he was last seen on September 10.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the KSP Richmond Post at 859-623-2404.

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