LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 28-year-old woman was killed Tuesday night when she was struck by a marked Laurel County Sheriff’s Office vehicle at an intersection in Laurel County.

Laurel County Coroner Doug Bowling identified the pedestrian as Hannah Crosby, 28.

According to the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, the collision happened around 8:24 p.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of Barbourville Road, or KY 229, and the KY 192 Bypass.

The sheriff’s office said a deputy was driving a marked Chevrolet Tahoe east on KY 192 in a non-emergency capacity and entered the intersection with a green traffic signal.

According to the sheriff’s office, the patrol vehicle struck Crosby as she was attempting to cross KY 192.

The deputy immediately requested emergency assistance and began rendering aid, the sheriff’s office said. Other deputies and first responders arrived and continued lifesaving efforts, including CPR, until Laurel County EMS arrived.

Crosby was pronounced dead at the scene despite those efforts.

The Kentucky State Police Critical Incident Response Team was called to the scene and has taken over the investigation.

The sheriff’s office said additional information about the collision will be released by Kentucky State Police as the investigation continues.

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