NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Nicholasville man is facing felony charges following an investigation into multiple package thefts, and police say he could be connected to other thefts reported in surrounding communities.

Nicholasville police said William Hill, 43, was arrested Tuesday after officers investigating reports of stolen packages identified him as a suspect in multiple thefts.

According to the department, members of its Special Response Team took Hill into custody at his home on Southbrook Drive. Police said the team was used because of Hill's documented criminal history, which includes incidents involving violence and threats of violence.

Officers later executed a search warrant at the home. Police said evidence recovered during the search supported charges against Hill.

Hill is being held on two counts of theft of mail matter, both Class D felonies.

The investigation is continuing. Nicholasville police said Hill has also been identified as a potential suspect in other thefts reported in surrounding cities and counties. Those cases remain under investigation.

With the holiday season approaching, police are reminding residents to monitor package deliveries, retrieve packages promptly and report suspicious activity.

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