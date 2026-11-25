LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — University of Kentucky law professor Ramsi Woodcock is calling on the university to return him to the classroom following the completion of an outside investigation into his conduct, arguing the investigation failed to establish wrongdoing and challenging the process used to investigate him.

In a statement provided to LEX 18, Woodcock said, "What should happen next is simple. The University should stop this investigation immediately and return me to the classroom."

Ramsi Woodcock

Woodcock also called on UK President Eli Capilouto to step aside from determining what happens next, arguing Capilouto cannot be neutral because he called Woodcock's views "repugnant" before the investigation began.

Woodcock said he has asked the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit to prevent the university from acting on the report while his constitutional challenge to the proceedings is pending.

Covering Kentucky UK investigation into law professor concludes; university weighs next steps WLEX Web Staff

The response comes after an outside investigation commissioned by UK examined Woodcock's public statements, activity at academic conferences and communications with other law professors, as well as allegations involving his interactions with students.

The investigation began after UK removed Woodcock from teaching responsibilities in July 2025 amid controversy surrounding his public statements about Israel and Palestine and an online petition titled "Petition for Military Action Against Israel."

University cites professional conduct concerns

UK Chief Communications Officer Jay Blanton said the completed review raised "significant concerns about conduct in professional settings, such as conferences and professional discussion groups," connected to Woodcock's role as a UK faculty member.

At the same time, Blanton said the review "did not establish inappropriate conduct toward students in his regular classroom teaching," although some students were reluctant to take a class from Woodcock.

"The university takes both findings seriously," Blanton said. "We remain committed to protecting academic freedom, as defined by our Governing Regulations, and First Amendment rights while also holding employees to appropriate standards of professional conduct."

The university has not announced what action, if any, it will take. Blanton said university leadership is reviewing the full record, applicable policies and previous judicial decisions as it determines its next steps.

What investigators found

The factual investigative report, prepared by the law firm McGuireWoods, is dated Nov. 10. Investigators interviewed 20 witnesses. Another 28 people declined or did not respond to interview requests, although some provided written information. Investigators ultimately collected more than 550 evidence-review items.

The report examined Woodcock's remarks at academic conferences, including events in Hong Kong and at George Mason University, posts to Association of American Law Schools discussion groups, his use of UK's law faculty listserv and circulation of his online petition.

The report describes differing accounts of some of Woodcock's interactions in those settings and complaints from some academics about his comments in professional forums. Others defended his ability to express his views or questioned whether his speech warranted university action.

The investigation also examined Woodcock's classroom conduct.

No student interviewed who had taken his Contracts II, Antitrust or Secured Transactions classes said Woodcock discussed the Israeli-Palestinian conflict in those courses. Several students described him as neutral or fair in the classroom and said they had not seen him treat students differently based on religion or ethnicity.

However, investigators also heard from students who said Woodcock's public writings made them apprehensive or reluctant to take additional classes with him.

The report also addressed Woodcock's conduct during the investigation, concluding that the impact of some of his actions was to interfere with the investigation. Investigators cited communications with potential witnesses, including an October 2025 email encouraging law faculty members who wanted their views considered to communicate with Woodcock or his attorneys.

Woodcock strongly disputes that characterization.

In his formal written response, Woodcock said investigators invited him to submit follow-up questions for witnesses. He argues his communications with faculty members were intended to make sure their perspectives were included. He also argues that pursuing litigation against the university was an exercise of his constitutional rights, not interference with the investigation.

Woodcock challenges conclusions

Woodcock points to the classroom evidence as support for his argument that the university should return him to teaching.

He also disputes UK's characterization of concerns involving professional settings, arguing the university is attempting to regulate what a law professor may say to academic colleagues about Israel and Palestinians.

Woodcock contends that no member of the university community complained about his speech before UK acted against him in July 2025 and that no student complained about something he said or did in his regular classes.

The investigative report is a factual report and does not make the final determination about whether Woodcock violated university policy. McGuireWoods also prepared a separate confidential report containing legal analysis. The ultimate decision about what action to take rests with the university.

Woodcock's teaching reassignment remained in effect at the time covered by the investigative report, although his access to the College of Law building and his office had been restored.

UK has not said when it will announce its decision on what happens next.

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