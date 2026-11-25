NELSON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Nicholas Houck, the former Bardstown police officer facing a felony perjury charge connected to the Crystal Rogers investigation, has a new attorney ahead of his trial next year.

A notice filed Wednesday in Nelson Circuit Court says attorney Angelena Etherton has entered an appearance as counsel for Houck, replacing attorney Michael Ferguson. The agreed substitution of counsel was signed Nov. 24 by Etherton, Ferguson and Commonwealth's Attorney Kyle Williamson.

Houck's trial is currently scheduled for Feb. 8, 2027. The trial was previously postponed after the defense requested a continuance because of an attorney's unavailability. The case is being heard in Owen County after being transferred from Nelson County.

Houck has pleaded not guilty to felony perjury. Prosecutors allege he made false statements under oath during the investigation into the disappearance and presumed death of Crystal Rogers, who was last seen July 3, 2015.

Houck is the brother of Brooks Houck, Rogers' former boyfriend. Brooks Houck was convicted in 2025 of murdering Rogers and is serving a life sentence while appealing his conviction.

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