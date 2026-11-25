LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Four years and $89 million later, the Interstate 75/64 widening project through Lexington is, mostly, complete.

"The goal was to get this done before Thanksgiving to get the lanes open to get the traffic flowing on the 8 lanes total between the southern split and Newtown Pike," said Allen Blair, the Deputy Director of Public Affairs for the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet's 7th district.

Work began in 2022 as engineers with KYTC recognized the volume through this busy corridor was only going to increase in the coming years. Currently, Newtown Pike is also being widened to improve Lexington's inbound and outbound traffic to and from the interstate. That road will have three lanes in each direction available for this holiday weekend. It'll then be reduced to two lanes in each direction when work resumes Monday.

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"As traffic is projected to increase on our interstate system, especially I-75, this project will help to manage that increase," Blair explained. "The I-75 corridor accommodates a lot of commerce, a lot of economic activity, goods and services travel that corridor daily," he added of the interstate as a whole that runs from Michigan down to Florida.

Some minor work still needs to be finished. Not all of the sound barrier walls have been installed, so the posted construction zone speed limit will remain for now. But the improvement is tangible, especially as it happened at the start of one of the busiest travel days of the year.

"Oh, it's much-improved. You have much more capacity for traffic through that area," Blair said just minutes after he drove that stretch for the first time since its completion. He added that it is also a much safer stretch now.