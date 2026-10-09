More measles cases confirmed in Laurel County add to Kentucky outbreak

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Kentucky Department for Public Health has confirmed seven cases of measles in Laurel County, bringing the state total in the outbreak to 104 confirmed cases.

Laurel County health officials said Friday they are monitoring and responding to the situation. Measles is highly contagious and can cause serious complications.

Signs and symptoms of measles include:



Fever

Cough

Runny nose

Red or watery eyes

Rash

The Health Department said the MMR vaccine is the best protection against measles.

"If you were born prior to 1957 or you had two Measles, Mumps, and Rubella (MMR) vaccination doses, you have documented measles immunity (IgG+)," the Laurel County Health Department said.

If your vaccine status is unknown, you may be able to access it here.

If you believe you have been exposed or develop symptoms, contact your healthcare provider or local health department for guidance. You can find more information about measles, vaccination, symptoms, exposures, and other resources from the Kentucky Department for Public Health here.

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