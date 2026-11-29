LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A Lexington band traded music for meals this Thanksgiving, helping serve more than 1,700 people across the community.

Barrel Creek Revival, a local Americana band, joined friends and family at Lighthouse Ministries to prepare and serve Thanksgiving meals to people in need.

“We’ve been super busy all day today with people coming in to get meals,” organizer Zach Smith said. “We’ve also been delivering to New Day Life Center, the Hope Center, several other places, the Chrysalis House, and we have served 1,750 meals today.”

The Thanksgiving spread included turkey, stuffing, mashed potatoes and all the fixings. But organizers said the day was about more than providing a hot meal.

“Not only are we serving other locations, but we’re actually getting to have people come in, sit down, share a meal with us and, you know, engage in a sense of community,” Smith said.

That sense of community extended beyond the volunteers who had planned to be there. Before the doors opened, organizers realized they were running short on rolls. Then, seemingly out of nowhere, help arrived.

“Before we opened the doors to start serving people, I don’t even know who they are, a woman and her husband pulled up with a car full of rolls,” one volunteer said.

Organizers hope the effort will continue beyond Thanksgiving, especially as colder weather settles into Central Kentucky.

Smith said one idea is to hold a chili cook-off this winter that could provide another hot meal to people in need. He said the group would need community support to make it happen.

“If people want to reach out and we can get enough support, I think it would be a great thing to do this winter,” Smith said.

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