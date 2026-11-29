LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Small Business Saturday is putting the focus on shopping local, and a Lexington holiday market is giving shoppers the chance to support the people behind the products.

The Lexington Art League’s Holiday Market at the historic Loudoun House features 23 vendors selling original art and handmade goods.

Organizers say the market gives shoppers an opportunity to find one-of-a-kind gifts while directly supporting artists and makers who live and work in the community.

“I love to see the way that people light up when they find something that is one of a kind,” Engagement Coordinator Madison Hetzel said. “You really can't find it anywhere else. You know, you can't find it at a big store, you find it here.”

Hetzel said buying from local artists can also make holiday shopping feel more personal.

“It feels really good when you buy something like from your neighbors,” she said. “Everyone here lives in the community, they work in the community, they create here in the community.”

The market also features live music and refreshments as shoppers browse the work of local vendors.

The Lexington Art League Holiday Market continues Sunday, November 29th, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the historic Loudoun House in Castlewood Park.

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