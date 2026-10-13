Lexington boxing gym produces national champion, builds family beyond the ring

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The "House of Best Kept Secrets" boxing gym is drawing national attention after a standout performance on a big stage in amateur boxing.

The gym recently sent three fighters to a national competition and returned home with two nationally ranked athletes and one national champion.

Assistant coach and co-owner Alfredo Gonzalez said Keaon Taylor's championship victory is putting both the fighter and the gym on the national radar.

"I'm very proud of Keaon for winning the whole thing," Gonzalez said. "That's very impressive because now it puts him on notice to, you know, OK, who's this Kentucky boy?"

But inside the gym, coaches say trophies are only part of the mission.

Gonzalez describes the facility as a place where athletes can escape life's pressures, develop discipline and prepare mentally for challenges both inside and outside the ring.

For Taylor, boxing has been life-changing.

"When I was 21, I was very a different person than I am now," Taylor said. "It helped me with discipline. It gives me something to do. I love it. I don't think I could stop boxing."

Athletes say the gym offers much more than training. It's a place to learn new skills, find support and form lasting connections.

"This is everything," said boxer Daniel Ovando, who also competed at nationals. "This is my family, you know, my friends, everybody coming here and you just feel connected with everybody."

Taylor believes his championship is only the beginning.

"I'm the first of many national champions in the gym," he said. "We're gonna have more for sure."

Gonzalez hopes the gym's success also helps change perceptions about boxing.

"We understand that a lot of people kind of fear boxing gyms," Gonzalez said. "It's not that place. We're very welcoming. We'll teach you."

While the recent national success is a milestone, the gym is already focused on its next challenge: the USA Boxing National Championships in Louisiana this December.

For coaches and athletes, the goal extends beyond championships and rankings.

The trophies matter, but members say the real mission is creating champions in life.

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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