Lexington Christian Academy students create Christmas cards for deployed troops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A few handwritten words, a Christmas wish and a reminder that someone back home cares.

Students at Lexington Christian Academy are helping deliver that message to deployed service members this holiday season by creating Christmas cards that will be included in care packages sent around the world.

Seventh and eighth graders are partnering with Lexington-based nonprofit Military Missions, an organization that sends care packages to deployed troops throughout the year. The group hopes to distribute thousands of Christmas cards this season.

For eighth grader Annie Jackson, the cards are a simple but meaningful way to brighten someone's holiday while they are far from home.

“We're a lot of them aren't with their family and they might be having trouble like because they don't get to celebrate Christmas and stuff. So just getting this card might make them happy.”

School leaders say the project gives students an opportunity to put their faith into action while expressing gratitude for military members serving overseas.

“We want our kids to not just hear about what their faith is, but we want them to do things that represent their faith, and I don't think that there's many better ways for them to show love and gratefulness about their faith than writing thank you cards and Merry Christmas cards to people who are away from their family at such an important time of the year.”

The cards contain messages of encouragement, appreciation and hope. Jackson said she wanted the recipient of her card to feel supported during the holiday season.

“That you are loved and cared for, and like I hope that they have a good Christmas, and I wrote just stuff that would make them happy.”

Military Missions leaders say those messages can make a meaningful difference for troops spending Christmas away from their loved ones.

“I never served, so I owe, and it's a debt that I can never repay. So I would say to all of us civilians, veterans, and even active duty military, let those who are prepared to make the ultimate sacrifice on our behalf, let them know that we miss them.”

Jackson said she is happy to be part of a project that supports people serving their country.

“I feel like it's a really good thing that we get to do this and that it's like going to such a good like causes for people who need it.”

Military Missions is encouraging community members to participate as the organization works to send thousands of cards to deployed troops this Christmas.

They are collecting Christmas cards and care package donations through November 1st. You can help send a little piece of home to a deployed service member on their website: Home - Military Missions

Molly Demrow is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Molly at molly.demrow@wlex.tv

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