LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries after an early Sunday morning shooting in Lexington.

Police were called to the 200 block of Old Georgetown Street around 1:22 a.m. after receiving a report of a shooting.

Officers found a man who had been shot. He was taken to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to Lexington police.

Police have not released information about what led to the shooting or any possible suspects.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone with information can call Lexington police at 859-258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers at 859-253-2020 or through the Bluegrass Crime Stoppers website.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.