Lexington community mourns the loss of 6-year-old who died in his sleep

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Dixie Youth Basketball league in Lexington is mourning the loss of one of its players. The league shared the news Sunday of the passing of 6-year-old Neven Coofer.

According to a GoFundMe account created to help the family pay for the funeral, the child died unexpectedly in his sleep on October 1st.

"Neven was a sweet and caring little boy who on the court was a great player and one awesome defender," said the league.

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