Lexington Fire Department Hosts Annual Fire Prevention Festival to Promote Home Safety

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington Fire Department welcomed families to Masterson Station Park on Sunday for its annual Fire Prevention Festival, an event aimed at teaching life-saving fire safety lessons in a fun and interactive setting.

As part of Fire Prevention Month, families had the opportunity to explore fire trucks, meet firefighters, and learn important safety practices that can help prevent emergencies at home.

Fire officials said the festival is designed to engage children and parents while reinforcing key safety habits.

“Make sure you have working smoke alarms in your house, make sure you know where an extinguisher is, make sure you have an exit plan to get out just in case of a fire,” one firefighter said. “Those are the kind of things that we like to make sure that we're hitting home.”

This year's Fire Prevention Month theme is “Charging Into Safety,” which focuses on the safe use and charging of lithium-ion batteries.

Officials emphasized the importance of following manufacturer guidelines and being aware of potential fire risks associated with batteries commonly found in phones, laptops, e-bikes, and other devices.

In addition to fire safety education, firefighters encouraged families to install carbon monoxide detectors in their homes and regularly review emergency escape plans with children so everyone knows what to do in the event of a fire or other emergency.

The department hopes events like the Fire Prevention Festival help residents take simple steps that can make a significant difference in protecting their families and homes.

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