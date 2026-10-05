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Lexington health department offering free pop-up flu shot clinics

The coming flu season is worrying public health experts, in part because other parts of the world are offering a sneak peak of what to expect. In the southern hemisphere, and in Australia in particular, it's been one of the worst flu seasons in five years.
Scripps National
The coming flu season is worrying public health experts, in part because other parts of the world are offering a sneak peak of what to expect. In the southern hemisphere, and in Australia in particular, it's been one of the worst flu seasons in five years.
The coming flu season is worrying public health experts, in part because other parts of the world are offering a sneak peak of what to expect. In the southern hemisphere, and in Australia in particular, it's been one of the worst flu seasons in five years.
Posted

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — The Lexington-Fayette County Health Department (LFCHD) is offering free flu shots to the community this fall, with two pop-up clinic locations on Wednesday, Oct. 7. There will also be ongoing availability at its main clinic location.

Pop-Up Clinic Locations — Wednesday, October 7

  • Senior Center, 195 Life Ln, Lexington 40502 — 1 p.m. - 4 p.m.
  • Bluegrass Community & Technical College, Leestown Campus, Building M-122, 164 Opportunity Way — 2 p.m. - 6 p.m.

A limited number of high-dose flu vaccines will also be available for adults ages 65 and older at both locations.

Free flu shots are also available during regular hours at LFCHD's main clinic at 650 Newtown Pike in Lexington. The number to call for same-day appointments is 859-288-2483.

"Getting the flu vaccine is an important step in protecting yourself and those around you from influenza and potential complications," Chief Clinical Services Officer Jill Keys said.

Registration for the October 7 pop-up clinics, along with additional information, is available at LFCHD.org.

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