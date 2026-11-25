HARRISON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Thanksgiving is a time for family, food and getting together. But with respiratory illnesses circulating, a few simple precautions can help protect your family this holiday.

Thanksgiving comes right as doctors typically see more respiratory illness, with colder weather pushing people indoors and closer together.

"We are seeing a lot of upper respiratory infections this time of year," Harrison Memorial Hospital emergency physician Amber Kolos said.

With several viruses circulating, knowing exactly what you have may not be obvious at first.

"COVID, flu, RSV, rhinovirus," Kolos said.

The symptoms can be difficult to pin down.

"A lot of the symptoms that people are presenting with are kind of vague, you know, body aches, sore throat, cough, congestion, chills, just generally not feeling well."

So before you pull up a chair at Thanksgiving dinner, Kolos says consider who else will be sitting around the table.

"No one wants to miss out on a Thanksgiving meal, but especially if you have people in your family who are vulnerable, such as elderly people, pregnant people, young children, it's really important just to kind of stay home if you're feeling bad," Kolos said.

When it comes to COVID and flu, one thing you can do is wear a mask to make sure you're not spreading any germs to your family.

"If you do have anyone who's vulnerable in your household or in your family who you'll be visiting with, consider masking," Kolos said.

And whether you're making the turkey or just showing up for a plate, there's another precaution that doesn't take much time.

"Hand hygiene is really important in preventing the spread of illnesses, so making sure to wash your hands frequently," Kolos said.