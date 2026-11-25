MARION COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A 71-year-old woman was killed and a man was seriously injured in a house explosion Tuesday night in Marion County.

Marion County Coroner Alan Mattingly identified the woman as Teresa Myrtle Rawlings. Mattingly said Rawlings lived in the older home in the 800 block of Pleasant Valley Road in the Bradfordsville community.

The explosion happened just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.

Mattingly said Rawlings’ boyfriend, J.R. Pemberton, was blown away from the front of the home during the explosion. He survived and was flown to a Louisville hospital with serious injuries.

A GoFundMe organized by a family member provides additional details about Pemberton’s condition, describing his injuries as life-threatening. According to the fundraiser, Pemberton suffered burns over 45% of his body and is on a breathing tube.

The fundraiser also says Pemberton does not have medical insurance and lost his home in the explosion.

Firefighters from the Bradfordsville, Gravel Switch and Lebanon fire departments responded to the scene.

The Kentucky State Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the explosion.

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