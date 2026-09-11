Morehead company seeks 100 licensed pilots for drone swarm show: 'A lot of talent in this area'

ROWAN COUNTY, KY (LEX News) — Rajant has spent years developing drones and robots in Morehead and plans to demonstrate that technology during a public event at Eagle Lake on Monday, Oct. 5.

"For over 10 years, we have flown drone swarms," said Jim Tom Trent, who works in new business development for Rajant.

The company's technology allows drones and robots to communicate with one another through a wireless network.

"You can have one person that can control all of these once they lock in each other," Trent said. "One of the nice things about our radio. Once you turn it on, it's called instant mesh. They instantly find another Rajant radio."

Before the demonstration can happen, Rajant is asking for community involvement.

"We need 100 drone pilots to follow FAA regulations," Trent said, adding that licensed participants would primarily monitor assigned drones during the demonstration rather than actively fly them.

Alex Barber

The company says the showcase is about more than displaying technology. Trent said drone and robotic systems could help during emergencies, support agriculture and create new opportunities for workers in Eastern Kentucky.

"We've got a lot of talent in this area who are coming out with all these engineering degrees and everything, but they have no place to go to stay in the area," Trent said.

He said projects like the upcoming showcase can help highlight career opportunities closer to home.

"So it's a great opportunity for people to stay in Eastern Kentucky and have a good job at a good wage," Trent said.

Rajant hopes the event will bring more attention to the technology being developed in Morehead and the potential workforce opportunities it could create across the region.

If you want to learn how you can sign up, visit Rajant 100 Drone Swarm Smart Registration. Trent says he has a deadline of Friday, Sept. 25. Email him at jtrent@rajant.com for more information.

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