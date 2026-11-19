ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Rowan County Schools is looking for more bus drivers and monitors as the district deals with a staffing shortage that transportation officials say could become more challenging in the coming years.

The district is currently looking to fill between five and seven bus driver positions and about the same number of bus monitor positions.

Transportation Director Doug Binion said the district has consistently lost employees faster than it has been able to replace them during his four years as director.

“We have consistently been losing staff and not replacing them at the rate we're losing them,” Binion said.

Despite the staffing challenges, the district has not had to cancel bus routes. Binion said teachers and other school employees who have commercial driver’s licenses can help cover routes. Part-time employees who work in other positions can also step in. When there still are not enough drivers available, some routes have to be doubled.

The district is also preparing for future openings as well.

“In the near future we're going to face an even bigger shortage because we have several drivers who are getting ready to retire,” Binion said.

The district hopes an event Saturday can help attract potential drivers and ease some concerns people may have about getting behind the wheel of a school bus.

People will be able to drive a bus on a closed course at the Rowan County Schools Department of Transportation bus garage and get a feel for how a school bus handles.

Bus driver Michael Kash said the size of a school bus can intimidate people who might otherwise consider the job.

“I hear people tell me all the time that I couldn't drive something that big. Well, this is a chance to find out,” Kash said.

Driver Kelly Ford said driving a bus may look more difficult than it actually is.

“It's really not hard once you get underneath that wheel,” Ford said. “Your turns you got to make a little wider, but other than that, it's not hard at all.”

For Kash, the job is also about the relationships drivers build with students.

“We are the first person in the day that greets our kids and the last person to see them,” Kash said.

The event will be held Saturday, Nov. 21, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Rowan County Schools Department of Transportation bus garage, 3311 Flemingsburg Road in Morehead. People with questions can call 606-784-4908.

Alex Barber is committed to covering stories in your community that matter to you. If you have an idea, reach out to him at alex.barber@wlex.tv.