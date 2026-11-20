LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — With Thanksgiving right around the corner, Lexington Rescue Mission is preparing to feed hundreds of people — and the need has grown so much this year that the nonprofit has issued a challenge to the community.

The mission says it is serving 70% more people this year than last. To help meet that growing demand, it is asking the community for support ahead of the holiday.

Laura Carr, executive director at Lexington Rescue Mission, said the organization has set an ambitious goal for the month.

"We wanted to issue a challenge to the community, help us to meet the needs of everyone who comes in. So we are looking at 6500 meals just this month to be able to meet those needs. And so we're asking the community to help," Carr said.

Carr said the need has grown so much that the nonprofit had already used its entire food budget going into the fall.

"Last year we were serving about 250 meals a day and right now we're serving over 400 meals a day," Carr said.

But Carr said serving a meal is often just the first step toward helping someone find stability.

"We're here to help address the underlying needs that people have and help them to get out of hunger and out of homelessness, and that's what a meal is the beginning of," Carr said.

Carr said people can support the Thanksgiving challenge by donating food or money, or by volunteering at the mission.

The annual Thanksgiving dinner is next Wednesday, November 25, from 3 to 6 p.m.

Carr said if someone wants to get involved, there's always a need for volunteers — whether it's serving meals, sorting donations or helping with other projects.

To donate, volunteer or learn more, visit the Lexington Rescue Mission website.

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