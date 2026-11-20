JUNCTION CITY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Junction City has a new interim mayor following months of controversy and the resignation of longtime Mayor Jim Douglas.

Roy Miller was sworn in during a special meeting Thursday evening, nearly two months before he was originally expected to take office.

Miller won the Nov. 3 mayoral race, defeating several candidates, including Douglas, who had served as mayor for 18 years.

Miller would normally have taken office in January, but the Junction City Council unanimously voted to swear him in early after Douglas resigned Tuesday, leaving a vacancy.

“I’m excited to move forward with Junction City,” Miller said. “It’s an honor to do this; I've been here all my life. All 59 years I’ve been here, so it’s an honor to serve this city.”

Douglas’ resignation came after he was accused of using a racial slur, an allegation he denied to LEX News. It also followed the closure of City Hall, which left residents unable to pay their taxes there.

Miller said one of his priorities as mayor will be transparency and better communication with the city council and residents.

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“Well, I’m gonna be transparent, number one,” Miller said. “They’re gonna know what we’re doing at all times. I’ve talked to most of the council already. We’re ready to move forward, we’re ready to communicate with each other, and stay on the same page.”

City Council member David Stevens said Miller taking office gives the city an opportunity to move forward.

“It feels like a breath of fresh air now that the city can move on, move forward, and grow and be proud of their city again,” Stevens said. “And that’s what I’m most happy about.”

Stevens also asks the city and council to have patience as this transition takes place.

For Miller, the opportunity to lead is personal. He said he decided to run after seeing problems in the city he has called home his entire life.

“I love this little city, and I could physically start seeing everything funnel down the drain, and I was tired of complaining about it, so let’s just move forward and do something about it,” Miller said.

Miller said he plans to reopen the doors to City Hall on Monday after they have been closed for nearly a month. He said he intends to keep City Hall open throughout his term.

He thanks everyone who was at the meeting on Thursday, and all of those who have supported him leading up to this point.

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