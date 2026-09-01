Firefighters extinguish London house fire in minutes during overnight call

LONDON, Ky. (LEX News) — It took less than five minutes for firefighters in London, Kentucky, to knock down flames burning in a home Monday night.

The London City and Laurel County fire departments launched a joint response for a single-story home just before 10 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the front of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters started an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the flames. They cleared the scene after ventilation, salvage, and overhaul work and said no one was hurt.

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