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Firefighters extinguish London house fire in minutes during overnight call

London house fire
LEX 18
London house fire
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LONDON, Ky. (LEX News) — It took less than five minutes for firefighters in London, Kentucky, to knock down flames burning in a home Monday night.

The London City and Laurel County fire departments launched a joint response for a single-story home just before 10 p.m. Monday. Heavy smoke was seen coming from the front of the home when crews arrived.

Firefighters started an aggressive interior attack to extinguish the flames. They cleared the scene after ventilation, salvage, and overhaul work and said no one was hurt.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

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