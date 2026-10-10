Man dead, woman airlifted after pair found at foot of Lockegee Rock in Rowan County

ROWAN COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A man is dead and a woman was airlifted to a hospital after the two were found at the foot of Lockegee Rock in Rowan County early Saturday morning.

Morehead Police Dispatch received a 911 call at approximately 12:47 a.m. Saturday reporting that a man and woman had been discovered at the foot of the rock formation.

Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt said two people who were hiking in the area discovered the pair and called 911.

Rowan County EMS, the Morehead Fire Department, Farmers Fire Department and the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office responded to the scene.

Emergency personnel determined that the 46-year-old man was dead. His identity is being withheld pending notification of his next of kin.

The woman was taken by Rowan County EMS to a designated landing zone and then airlifted to Cabell Huntington Hospital for further treatment. Her condition was not provided.

The circumstances surrounding how the two ended up at the foot of Lockegee Rock have not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by Rowan County Coroner John Northcutt and Detective Robbie Duncan with the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office.

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