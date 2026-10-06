Man injured after early-morning stabbing near New Circle Road

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Part of North Limestone was closed early Tuesday morning after a man was stabbed, according to Lexington police.

Officers responded to North Limestone after receiving a call at around 3:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police say traffic in the area will be closed as they investigate and expect the road to possibly reopen at around 6:00 a.m.

Police have not identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

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