Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
NewsCovering Kentucky

Actions

Man injured after early-morning stabbing near New Circle Road

Part of North Limestone was closed early Tuesday morning after a man was stabbed, according to Lexington police.
Man injured after early-morning stabbing near New Circle Road
North Limestone stabbing
Posted
and last updated

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — Part of North Limestone was closed early Tuesday morning after a man was stabbed, according to Lexington police.

Officers responded to North Limestone after receiving a call at around 3:30 a.m. and found a man who had been stabbed.

The victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive, police said.

Police say traffic in the area will be closed as they investigate and expect the road to possibly reopen at around 6:00 a.m.

Police have not identified a suspect and are continuing to investigate the stabbing.

This is a developing story, so check back with LEX18.com for updates. Email the LEX18 Newsroom if you have info, photos or videos to share.

📱 More Kentucky News from LEX18.com

 

This story was initially reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Positively LEX 18

Positively LEX18