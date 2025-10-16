Man sentenced to 15 years in prison after blinding child in 2020 Lexington shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Michael Lemond, the man who blinded 5-year-old Malakai Roberts when he shot into a Lexington home in 2020, has been sentenced to 15 years in prison on Thursday, according to LEX 18 in court.

LEX 18 previously reported that in December 2020, Roberts was struck in the head by a bullet during the shooting, leaving him blind.

In January 2021, LEX 18 visited his mother, Cacy Roberts, who stated, "His spirits are really high. He's adjusting really well. He's taking it so much better than I would have if it were me so I'm really proud of him."

Cacy Roberts

Malakai went on to receive a prosthetic eye and was also honored in front of thousands at halftime of the Vrbo Citrus Bowl in January 2022.

In May 2025, LEX 18 reported that North Lexington YMCA honored Malakai with it's the "Many Miles for Malakai" event challenges where participants ran four miles every four hours for 48 hours. The organization is focused on raising awareness for gun violence victims.

