Person in custody after gun and drug paraphernalia allegedly found outside Montgomery County school

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — School Resource Officers (SROs) at McNabb Middle School detained an armed person Tuesday morning who appeared to be under the influence during drop-off.

The district said officers allegedly found a loaded handgun and drug paraphernalia on the person during a search. According to the district, the person was taken into police custody.

The district said the person did not enter the school building, and all students and staff are safe.

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